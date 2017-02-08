St. Lucian promoted to General Manager of Rodney Bay Marina

The Rodney Bay Marina has appointed a new General Manager and he is a St. Lucia native.
Sean Devaux, a St. Lucian, will take the reigns of a company in which he has contributed to significantly over the past several years.
Prior to his promotion, Devaux was boatyard manager followed by operations manager at the St. Lucia marina.
Devaux has extensive knowledge in boating and held a 4 year long post at a Catamaran company where he was the Operations Manager.
Devaux is the president of the St. Lucia Game Fishing Association and currently serves as maritime director on the board of the St. Lucia Hotel Tourism Association.
Devaux received his Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Minor in Business at the University of Western Ontario in Canada.
(9)(2)