St. Lucian producer MrSoFamous shares his experience of the 2017 Grammy Awards

Dudley Frederick, more popularly known as MrSoFamous, is no stranger to St. Lucia having risen over the last few years to become a well known producer to St. Lucians and many others outside of the country.

MrSoFamous’ latest achievement was being invited to the 2017 Grammy Awards, a first for a St. Lucian producer and a major achievement in the entertainment arena.

The Grammy Awards is a useful arena for upcoming talent in addition to the more well known award giving section as it brings together stalwarts in the entertainment industry and allows everyone to mingle at an after party.

MrSoFamous took away from the event more than just contacts, he also realized a thing or two about today’s current trends in music:

” I observed that a lot of the beats that the artist sing to now a days have a bit of a groovy side to it. I am also now seeing that there alot of Jamaicans being featured on these songs,” he said.

“What’s makes Jamaicans better than us? Nothing! We can do it to! It’s all about marketing and getting to know the right people,” he added.

MrSoFamous believe he made a significant amount of connections at the event having exchanged business cards with various persons while conversing with other individuals.’

The upcoming producer took a time out to thank his supporters:

“Thanks to everyone who sent me messages and comments and everything… Hopefully I will be there next year , we will have to wait and see,” he said.