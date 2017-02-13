COURTS
St. Lucian producer MrSoFamous shares his experience of the 2017 Grammy Awards

By Horace Cunningham
February 13, 2017

unnamed-6Dudley Frederick, more popularly known as MrSoFamous, is no stranger to St. Lucia having risen over the last few years to become a well known producer to St. Lucians and many others outside of the country.

MrSoFamous’ latest achievement was being invited to the 2017 Grammy Awards, a first for a St. Lucian producer and a major achievement in the entertainment arena.

unnamed-5

The Grammy Awards is a useful arena for upcoming talent in addition to the more well known award giving section as it brings together stalwarts in the entertainment industry and allows everyone to mingle at an after party.

unnamed-8

MrSoFamous took away from the event more than just contacts, he also realized a thing or two about today’s current trends in music:

” I observed that a lot of the beats that the artist sing to now a days have a bit of a groovy side to it. I am also now seeing that there alot of Jamaicans being featured on these songs,” he said.

“What’s makes Jamaicans better than us? Nothing! We can do it to! It’s all about marketing and getting to know the right people,” he added.

unnamed-9

MrSoFamous believe he made a significant amount of connections at the event having exchanged business cards with various persons while conversing with other individuals.’

The upcoming producer took a time out to thank his supporters:

“Thanks to everyone who sent me messages and comments and everything… Hopefully I will be there next year , we will have to wait and see,” he said.

 

 

10 comments

  1. ringring
    February 13, 2017 at 9:05 PM

    he is an american...born amercian.....was raised in st .lucia

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. FACTS
    February 13, 2017 at 6:15 PM

    Very refreshing news.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  3. Tracey
    February 13, 2017 at 3:23 PM

    Never heard of him

    (0)(2)
    Reply
  4. slayqueen
    February 13, 2017 at 2:18 PM

    You didnt even perform how disappointing . Hard luck .

    (0)(7)
    Reply
  5. Fan
    February 13, 2017 at 1:22 PM

    Nice! Must have been an amazing experience. Hope the contacts lead to something productive, good luck.

    (10)(1)
    Reply
  6. Anonymous
    February 13, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    Nice, Keep working hard and you will get a nomination soon

    (10)(1)
    Reply
  7. Nat
    February 13, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    congratz dudley...proud of you

    (10)(2)
    Reply
  8. Tye
    February 13, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    Nice to see a lucian at Grammy it was time we will be performing next yr hopefully

    (11)(2)
    Reply

