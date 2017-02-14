St. Lucian photographer wins international award

PRESS RELEASE – Renowned Saint Lucian photographer Bill Mortley, has snagged another international award. The veteran photographer, whose work was part of a national exhibition here last year, has just been voted “Best Wedding Photographer,” in the 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award® listings.

The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® recognizes the top five percent of local wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are determined by reviews from over a million WeddingWire newlyweds.

Areas voted on include ceremony and reception venue, dress and attire, flowers, jewelry and photography of course, among others.

This is what one voter, Desiree had to say about the winning photographer and his work: “Mr. Mortley is truly gifted and gives you value for your money. I had a shoot with him and I must say he is quite patient and open to all ideas presented to him. He is very professional and makes the extra effort to ensure that he captures the memories that will help you remember everything for a lifetime. He is very responsive and is full of ideas. Best photographer I have ever hired and I must say I will continue to use his services for any event that I have as I am really satisfied with his work”.

This is the third time that Mortley has captured the award, having first won in 2013 and again in 2016.

With an eye for detail and patience to match, Bill Mortley has serviced clients – individual and corporate, in Saint Lucia, the USA and the wider Caribbean.

His foray into photography started in Trinidad and Tobago where he went through the ropes as a Freelancer. He has also worked with a number of magazines and publications in Saint Lucia as well.

Bill Mortley holds a degree in Print and Advertising Technology from New York City Technical College. With his wealth, knowledge and experience in photography, he stands out as truly one of the Caribbean’s finest.