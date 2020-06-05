St. Lucian neurosurgeon performs complex brain surgery at OKEU Hospital

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — Recently, a team of neurosurgeons raced against the clock to save the life of a 55-year old St. Lucian male patient at the Owen King EU Hospital.
This patient was the unfortunate victim of a tragic motor vehicle accident that placed him in a coma. He sustained severe injuries to the head, spine, and chest with the head injuries being the most life-threatening.
St. Lucian neurosurgeon, Dr. Curby Sydney, led the team in a four-hour-long surgery. He explained that the blows to the head caused life-threatening swelling to the brain, as well as bleeding in and on the brain, which were confirmed by the CT scan images.
At a microscopic level, he said “millions and sometimes billions of nerve cells, literally rupture and set the stage for a chain of other adverse reactions that ultimately lead to irreversible brain damage, more brain swelling, coma and eventually death.”
Dr. Sydney further explained that the procedure involved the use of specialized equipment to open a large window through the skull, essentially removing almost half the skull. Meticulous dissections from the skin to the brain were done, in order to stop the bleeding veins, and release the deadly pressure on the brain.
The surgery was a success and the first major step in saving this patient’s life. He is on his way to recovery, being managed by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses.
Incidentally, this was the first of such complex brain surgeries performed at the OKEU Hospital since the recent transition from Victoria Hospital. Dr. Sydney and his team have performed many similar procedures at the St. Jude, Victoria, and Tapion hospitals over the past seven years of practice in St. Lucia.
This surgery was made possible by the specialized equipment and medical expertise of Cana Neuro Services, a St. Lucian-based company dedicated to treating patients with diseases of the brain, spine and nerves and specializing in brain and spine surgery.
Dr. Sydney expressed his gratitude to God, the management and staff of Cana Neuro Services, as well as the many nurses, doctors and ancillary staff at the various hospitals who have worked tirelessly over the years to provide such unique care in St. Lucia.
I always thought I would never be able to stay at home for a long period because of my neurological diseases, but I can now rethink as I read about DrSydney and his team. Thanks Doctors and continued success in this delicate profession.
ST Lucia's Ben Carson. I'm so very proud of this young man. His humility is amazing. ..first acknowledgement going to God. May your skilful hands continue to perform amazing surgeries.
Wow!!!!!We St Lucians should be very proud and fortunate for what we have.I have worked with Dr Sydney at SJH and I am not surprised that he delivers.He is also a man of God and when you put God first in your life,your work is even greater.Great job to you Dr Sydney and your team and blessings all the way!!!!!!
Such highly specialized services exist in first world countries and some of the neighboring islands. Dr Sydney, we St Lucians are proud to have our own. Thanks for making a difference, saving one life at a time!
A son of the soil. Keep up the good work Dr Sydney.
Great job Doc
Great job Dr. Sydney and team!!! There's always success where God leads!!!
May God continue to Bless you and your team.
Great job Dr. Sydney! There is always success when God leads!!
Big up Dr. Sydney! Great job Doc!