Don't Miss
Home / Headlines / St. Lucian neurosurgeon performs complex brain surgery at OKEU Hospital

St. Lucian neurosurgeon performs complex brain surgery at OKEU Hospital

By Ministry of Health and Wellness
June 5, 2020

Posted by: Admin in Headlines, Health 15 hours ago 10 Comments 4,392 Views

 Share This On:

Share1.64K
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
1.64K Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Recently, a team of neurosurgeons raced against the clock to save the life of a 55-year old St. Lucian male patient at the Owen King EU Hospital.

This patient was the unfortunate victim of a tragic motor vehicle accident that placed him in a coma. He sustained severe injuries to the head, spine, and chest with the head injuries being the most life-threatening.

St. Lucian neurosurgeon, Dr. Curby Sydney, led the team in a four-hour-long surgery. He explained that the blows to the head caused life-threatening swelling to the brain, as well as bleeding in and on the brain, which were confirmed by the CT scan images.

At a microscopic level, he said “millions and sometimes billions of nerve cells, literally rupture and set the stage for a chain of other adverse reactions that ultimately lead to irreversible brain damage, more brain swelling, coma and eventually death.”

Dr. Sydney further explained that the procedure involved the use of specialized equipment to open a large window through the skull, essentially removing almost half the skull. Meticulous dissections from the skin to the brain were done, in order to stop the bleeding veins, and release the deadly pressure on the brain.

The surgery was a success and the first major step in saving this patient’s life. He is on his way to recovery, being managed by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses.

Incidentally, this was the first of such complex brain surgeries performed at the OKEU Hospital since the recent transition from Victoria Hospital. Dr. Sydney and his team have performed many similar procedures at the St. Jude, Victoria, and Tapion hospitals over the past seven years of practice in St. Lucia.

This surgery was made possible by the specialized equipment and medical expertise of Cana Neuro Services, a St. Lucian-based company dedicated to treating patients with diseases of the brain, spine and nerves and specializing in brain and spine surgery.

Dr. Sydney expressed his gratitude to God, the management and staff of Cana Neuro Services, as well as the many nurses, doctors and ancillary staff at the various hospitals who have worked tirelessly over the years to provide such unique care in St. Lucia.

(33)(0)
Share1.64K
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
1.64K Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

10 comments

  1. Melanie Crichlow Bishop
    June 5, 2020 at 11:16 PM

    I always thought I would never be able to stay at home for a long period because of my neurological diseases, but I can now rethink as I read about DrSydney and his team. Thanks Doctors and continued success in this delicate profession.

    (0)(0)

    Reply
  2. Julita Peter
    June 5, 2020 at 8:59 PM

    ST Lucia's Ben Carson. I'm so very proud of this young man. His humility is amazing. ..first acknowledgement going to God. May your skilful hands continue to perform amazing surgeries.

    (0)(0)

    Reply
  3. Sansha Percil
    June 5, 2020 at 8:31 PM

    Wow!!!!!We St Lucians should be very proud and fortunate for what we have.I have worked with Dr Sydney at SJH and I am not surprised that he delivers.He is also a man of God and when you put God first in your life,your work is even greater.Great job to you Dr Sydney and your team and blessings all the way!!!!!!

    (0)(0)

    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    June 5, 2020 at 1:52 PM

    Such highly specialized services exist in first world countries and some of the neighboring islands. Dr Sydney, we St Lucians are proud to have our own. Thanks for making a difference, saving one life at a time!

    (0)(0)

    Reply
  5. Lee
    June 5, 2020 at 12:49 PM

    A son of the soil. Keep up the good work Dr Sydney.

    (3)(0)

    Reply
  6. Anonymous
    June 5, 2020 at 12:27 PM

    Great job Doc

    (2)(0)

    Reply
  7. Muricia L
    June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM

    Great job Dr. Sydney and team!!! There's always success where God leads!!!

    (4)(0)

    Reply
  8. Jaime
    June 5, 2020 at 10:59 AM

    May God continue to Bless you and your team.

    (3)(0)

    Reply
  9. Proud Patient
    June 5, 2020 at 10:58 AM

    Great job Dr. Sydney! There is always success when God leads!!

    (4)(0)

    Reply
  10. Al
    June 5, 2020 at 10:50 AM

    Big up Dr. Sydney! Great job Doc!

    (14)(1)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Headlines

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

About Admin

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
x

Check Also

Saint Lucia commemorates first Inter-American Day Against Terrorism

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Government of Saint Lucia joined in the commemoration ...