St. Lucian man granted 7-day visit but overstays for 15 years

Authorities in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) have nabbed a 65-year-old man who has been living in the territory illegally for nearly 15 years.
St Lucia native Edgar Lucien has pleaded guilty to overstaying a landing permit.
Senior Magistrate Tamia Richards fined him $1,000 for the offence.
“When the court looked at the mitigating factors such as your age, you got a fine instead of jail,” the senior magistrate noted.
Lucien was told to pay the fine forthwith or serve two months in prison.
“As soon as you get the $1,000 and pay it, you will be released,” added Senior Magistrate Richards.
Meanwhile, the court was told that the senior citizen has been under local authorities’ radar since 2002, but was nabbed when he tried to leave the BVI to pursued medical attention.
“I going blind and I need to see a doctor,” the 65-year-old told the senior magistrate in court.
The court further heard that, when Lucien’s optical health started to take a turn for the worse, he booked a flight to return to his homeland, St Lucia.
When he tried to depart the territory on May 24 this year, officials at the Terrence B Lettsome International Airport informed him that his passport had expired.
They further told Lucien that he would have to visit the Civil Registry and Passport Office in Road Town to address the issue.
Upon visiting that office, Lucien was told that he would have to get an emergency travel document from the Immigration Department.
It is reported that the 65-year-old then ventured to the Immigration department to obtain the emergency document.
He was detained by immigration officials, who found out that he was overstaying in the BVI.
The court further heard that Lucien arrived in the territory on August 18, 2002 and was permitted to stay for just a week. He stayed for nearly 15 years.
Why couldn't he travel on the expired passport? He is St Lucian returning to his Country. Then again I suppose that was the only way they were able to detain him
"...the senior citizen has been under local authorities’ radar since 2002"- 15 years. Clearly he posed no threat to the country if they made no attempts to deport him. So what they charging him for? He was coming home on his own accord. choopz
A dog will die and somebody will bring up politics.... sheep
Law is law. But give the man a brake for heave sake .he didn't commit a crime he didn't kill no one...so many undocumented people living in the vs for many
Actually he did commit a crime that's why he was detained and faced a judge
what does politics have to do with the man staying over there for 15 years
I eh know why Lucians making people treat them like criminals in their countries. While the economy mess up here, no man can starve in lucia. All that illegal thing and hiding from the law for what.....just to tell people that eh even care about you that you living in another country. Not all the time the grass is greener on the other side... smh....
gg
A true lucian!lucien!
SLP was in office for 15 years. He must have just ran away from them.
If I could I would have done the same thing. All that hardship with cutting grass for STEP wages being the only silver lining in all those dark clouds?
well u just start getting hardship jackass.... everything is about politics for url get a f..... like
live url dere for url to eat grass under chastanet
Your information is erroneous and is being propagated by the Hurricane Chas! SLP was never in power for 15 years. They were in for 10 years.
You're such an ignorant jackass everything must be politically affiliated to you guys
Wait to see what u will get you fool under this current administration!!
Lol
Choops...so much syrians dat over stay in lucia even have businesses and they eh fining their a--!
Supes