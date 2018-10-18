St. Lucian junior judge for the 2018 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition has received her official invitation to Buckingham Palace

(PRESS RELEASE) – SLUDTERA would like to inform interested persons of the St. Lucian public that a St. Lucian Junior Judge for the 2018 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition has received her official invitation to Buckingham Palace.

Michelle N. Samuel served as a Judge for the Junior category of this year’s competition, and was one of the very few judges who received an email inviting her to attend the award ceremony and reception slated for November 22nd 2018.

“I received the official invitation in the mail today and I got so excited when I held it in my hand, my first thought was that I had to show it to my mom.” “I’ve shared all my projects and initiatives with her and though she may not agree with me on all of them, I knew that she would be happy for me about this one”. “I just praise the Lord for all His blessings and I’m so excited about this opportunity.”

Michelle is one of ten to twelve individuals out of one hundred fifty judges throughout the Commonwealth, who received the prestigious honor of this royal invitation.