St. Lucian is ‘Teacher of the Year’ at United States school

Kimberly ‘Shervon’ Johny of Soufriere has been awarded Teacher of the Year for 2016-2017 at the West Lake High School, Fulton County, Georgia, where she has been teaching biology for 10 years.
The former Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School (SCSS) student was surrounded by her husband of 18 years Denzil Peter Johny, children Kahlil and Caitlyn, and other members of her family, when she collected the award on on February 1, 2017.
Johny reportedly moved to New York during the first term of her final year at SCSS.
Upon her arrival in the United States, she attended Prospect Heights High School where she excelled in all of her classes. After graduation, Johny attended The City University of New York and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology.
She taught high school biology while pursuing a masters degree in community health, and continued her teaching career for seven years before moving to Atlanta, Georgia.
While teaching biology at West Lake High, Johny had the time to study for another masters degree in education.
I am so proud of you cousin.
Prospect Heights alum! Congrats Kimberly
Congratulations. Well done.