St. Lucian immigrant dies after altercation with constrution worker in Washington

By Washington Post
March 7, 2017

2017-03-07-08_39_32-something-like-road-rage_-man-dies-after-altercation-in-construction-zone-in-nWASHINGTON POST – He was trying to park his boss’s pickup truck in a private lot off Rhode Island Avenue and Second Street, near his home in Northeast Washington.

But Desmond Joseph, 41, was in a work zone and apparently had trouble reaching the space he needed. Witnesses told police that he got out of the truck and started tossing aside orange traffic cones blocking the way. It was Thursday about 3:40 p.m.

A construction worker confronted Joseph and an argument turned into a single punch to the head, D.C. police said. Knocked unconscious, Joseph was put on life support.

Joseph, who emigrated from St. Lucia and was an avid gardener who helped his neighbors perfect their plots, died the next day at a hospital. His death has been ruled a homicide.

“It’s a horrific incident,” said the man’s wife, Lisa C. Joseph, 48. “It didn’t have to happen.”

  1. Lian
    March 7, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    wow....one punch. too much! RIP. Condolences to his family!

  2. Concessa
    March 7, 2017 at 12:25 PM

    fairphotosgrosislet@gmail.com

  3. sharon terrell
    March 7, 2017 at 10:32 AM

    This is very sad.But you work for a boss sometimes the pay dont even worth it,and for you to lose your life just because of foolishness.Why move the cones you can get arrested for this.This is government property.I dont understand what Desmond Joseph was thinking.My condolences go out to his family and friends.The Construction worker should be charged with murder and assault,he have no right to put his hand on the man,its not the punch that killed him is the fall on his head,might have gotten swelling of the brain,i dont understand men and their tempers.

    • Dan Thomas
      March 7, 2017 at 4:38 PM

      Sharon Terrell, if that is your real name, thoughtful consideration and a basic understanding of what you read should precede comments like the one you made. You see, if it's condolences you want to extend to the deceased family, do so respectfully. However, if you want to provide analysis of what you read, read and understand carefully!

      First you make false assumption that the cones are the property of the government, how do you know that? The article states that witness told police that he got out of the truck and started tossing aside yellow traffic cones. Where did you read from that they are the property of the government or involved road repairs, at least? The cones were blocking the way - that's what you read! It could have been placed there by anyone, even to preserve a private parking space.

      Secondly, Which law did you cite in determining that Desmond could have gotten arrested for removing a traffic cone. And by the way, "orange traffic cone" does not mean that they were placed there by Traffic Officers or emergency personnel.

      Thirdly, and perhaps most disturbing of your ranting, is the fact that you can state so emphatically, that he did not die from the punch but from the fall! Which medical school did you attend and when did you perform an autopsy to make that determination?

      Now I know that people want to feel the need to be a part of the online conversation by expressing opinion, and I respect that. But please be more mindful of the fact that others are reading what is being written as comments, and opine more sensibly!

      It's unfortunate that this situation resulted in the death of a person, and I wish extend prayerful thoughts to the family of the diseased.

  4. Anonymous
    March 7, 2017 at 10:03 AM

    Sad way for someone life to end.

  5. g.w
    March 7, 2017 at 10:02 AM

    wow so sad eh. only the good people go so fast.
    smh you punch the guy and now he is dead. thats why it is good to be the bigger person and walk away. now the guy that killed him lost his job and most likely will go to jail whilst joseph is dead

    • Lucianboi
      March 7, 2017 at 12:32 PM

      Seriously? ONLY the good people go so fast? I eh know the fella but that statement is so foolish. You mean there are no bad people who die fast? Live fast life die fast life?

