St. Lucian females invited to apply for Canadian farm worker programme

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Labour is seeking to expand its participation in the Canada Seasonal Agricultural Farm Worker Programme.

The progamme which has been in existence for over 50 years, provides employment opportunities for Saint Lucian farm workers across Canada.

The Department has been negotiating with prospective Canadian employers, to secure additional opportunities, while refining its recruitment policies.

As a result of these negotiations and the strong potential for increased opportunities for women, the Department is seeking to compile a register of female workers for the Canadian Programme. Consequently, the Department would like to invite interested female candidates to apply for the programme.

Interested persons should:

1. Be between the ages of 22 – 44,

2. Possess some agricultural work experience,

3. Have a clean criminal record.

Registration begins at the Department from October 16-20, 2017 between the hours of 9 am to 2 pm.

To facilitate the registration process, persons are asked to bring along the following documentation:

1. 1 Job Letter or a letter from a former employer,

2. 2 Character References,

3. 1 passport size photo,

4. A valid passport.

This recruitment exercise is intended to facilitate placement of workers on selected farms for the 2018 Season.

Mr. Darrel Montrope

PERMANENT SECRETARY