St. Lucian Dudley Frederick launches ‘small loans’ company
Frederick
(St. Lucia News Online) — St. Lucian entrepreneur Dudley ‘MrSoFamous’ Frederick has launched another company. It is called Lifeline Lending.

Frederick said in a press release that Lifeline Lending “is a peer to peer money-lending company, providing small loans with short repayment terms to individuals who meet the criteria”.

The company is set to operate out of the United States, the release stated.

Frederick, the release said, is also the owner of Jet Sweep and Famous Productions and an “influencer to many upcoming entrepreneurs”.

He was raised in the community of Micoud and resides in New York.

 

