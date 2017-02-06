BOSL
St. Lucian destinations dominate USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards

By Horace Cunningham, SNO Staff Writer
February 6, 2017

la-soufriere_54_990x660St. Lucian destinations swept half of the six available awards in the USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards for Caribbean destinations.

St. Lucia won 3 out of a total of 6 awards while competing against 19 other countries nominated by USA Today readers.

The winning St. Lucian destinations are:

  • Best Caribbean Resort – Jade Mountain
  • Best Caribbean Attraction – La Soufriere Drive-in Volcano
  • Best Caribbean Beach – Anse Chastanet

St. Lucia scored in the top 5 in the category “Best Restaurant in the Caribbean” which was won by Casa Cortés ChocoBar in Puerto Rico.

St. Lucia has consistently been provided a favourable view in the USA Today magazine and it’s sister papers with a feature in 2014 being based entirely around the country’s beaches.

 

 

