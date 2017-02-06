St. Lucian destinations dominate USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards

St. Lucian destinations swept half of the six available awards in the USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards for Caribbean destinations.
St. Lucia won 3 out of a total of 6 awards while competing against 19 other countries nominated by USA Today readers.
The winning St. Lucian destinations are:
- Best Caribbean Resort – Jade Mountain
- Best Caribbean Attraction – La Soufriere Drive-in Volcano
- Best Caribbean Beach – Anse Chastanet
St. Lucia scored in the top 5 in the category “Best Restaurant in the Caribbean” which was won by Casa Cortés ChocoBar in Puerto Rico.
St. Lucia has consistently been provided a favourable view in the USA Today magazine and it’s sister papers with a feature in 2014 being based entirely around the country’s beaches.
