St. Lucian delegation meets with St. Lucian students in Taiwan

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Embassy of St. Lucia on R.O.C Taiwan along with the Association of St. Lucian Students in Taiwan welcomed a visiting delegation from St. Lucia, who were in Taiwan as special guess for the celebration of Taiwan 106th National Day Celebration.

The delegation which comprise Speaker of the House of Assembly Honourable Leonne Theodore-John and President of the Senate, Honourable Andy Daniel along with some 38 St Lucian student attended a reception which was held in their honour at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Taipei City, Taiwan.

The welcome ceremony took placed on Monday October 9th, 2017 and included remarks by His Excellency, Mr. Hubert Emmanuel, Ambassador of St. Lucia on R.O.C. Taiwan and Mr. Keril Victor President of The Association of St. Lucian Students in Taiwan respectively.

Addresses were also delivered by Hon. Leonne Theodore-John who advised students that they should not only set high standards towards their studies but that they should immerse themselves in Taiwan’s culture to gain a more global perspective on life.

Hon. Andy Daniel in his brief remarks, encouraged students to remain focused on their mission and to recognize the glass as being half full and not half empty. He also encouraged the student to go beyond the first degree before returning to St Lucia.

The delegation also brought up gifts of St Lucia’s local treats for the student to which they were very happy to receive.

There are currently 74 St Lucian students studying at various Universities in Taiwan.



