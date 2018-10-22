St. Lucian convicted of sex crimes in the UK

Share This On:

(SNO) – A St. Lucian-born British man is reportedly serving three years in a United Kingdom (UK) prison for sex abuse crimes and his victims are not happy with his sentence.

The Wandsworth Guardian has reported that 62-year-old Bernard Mathurin of Maysoule Road (London, UK) was “convicted of five counts of indecent assault dating back more than 20 years”. The publication said Mathurin was sentenced to three years in prison on August 10, 2018, one month after he was found not guilty of another case of assault and rape.

One of his alleged victims wrote to St. Lucia News Online requesting that we republish and share the Guardian’s article on Facebook.

“I am one of the victims mentioned in this article and want to expose this predator to the wider community to prevent anyone else from becoming a victim. Bernard Mathurin who is commonly known as Malcolm is St Lucian born living in the U.K. since his teenage years. He still has strong ties to St Lucia and would probably be recognised by some of your followers. I would really appreciate your support with this,” she wrote.

“We will never get the justice that we deserve but I owe it to every woman and child out there to make sure this disgusting predator is exposed to prevent them from becoming victims too!!! Please feel free to SHARE!!” she wrote in a separate social media post.

According to the Guardian article, two of Mathurin’s victims are furious about the length of his sentence.

“I was deeply upset, knowing he would probably only serve 18 months – nine months,” one of the victims was quoted as saying in the Guardian report.

“He was a very, very sick man. I am very sure there are other victims. I only realised what he was doing was wrong when I did sex education in secondary school. My life would have been a whole lot better if I had not been abused,” the other victim is quoted as saying.

