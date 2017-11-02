St. Lucian chef admits to unknowingly importing cocaine

(BARBADOS TODAY) – A St Lucian chef today admitted to importing $100,000 worth of cocaine into Barbados, but said it was done unknowingly.
In fact, 23-year-old Johnelle Leeanne Pierre of Ti-Rocher, Micoud told Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch she did not have a clue what “cocaine looked like” until the day of her arrest at Grantley Adams International Airport.
The mother-of-two explained that “I am in this situation”, having borrowed the suitcase from a cousin.
She said it was dropped off by a man mere hours before she was scheduled to leave for the airport, and since it still was in the casing she simply packed her items and left.
“I honestly did not have any idea it was there,” Pierre stated adding: “I didn’t even know what cocaine looked like. I don’t even drink alcohol.”
After Pierre arrived here on September 25, a dog from the canine unit led border control officers to the drugs, which were hidden in false sides of the suitcase.
The St Lucian chef said she had no hesitation when the immigration officer asked to search her luggage, emphasizing the point that she was unaware that she had been transporting cocaine.
She further explained that at one point law enforcement officials allowed her to turn on her cellular phone and the same cousin contacted her saying she was worried.
She said she informed the relative that her bag had been kept back and “the first thing she ask was to send a picture of the bag.
“I was only off work for two weeks and I have my children and she going to drag me into this,” Pierre lamented.
Pierre’s attorney George Bennett, who appeared in association with Sian Lange, urged the chief magistrate to be as lenient as possible as the young woman had thrown herself at the mercy of the court and was not known in either jurisdiction.
After relaying her story the chief magistrate again remanded her until November 28.
This is a really sad situation. It could have happened to any one of us...
No wonder people keep going back for her bread.
Lies... She knew all along
i believe her. another cousin again!!!!!!!
So what was your cousin trying,you mean the cocaine was just to accompany you to
Barbados and back to St. Lucia
she must have hinted something to you, or is she so wicked that she framed you just that you
would spend some time behind bars?
That story just does not add up
So true doesn't make sense
I mean its the 20th century.I can understand you don't smoke or drink ,but to not know cocaine then you will tell me you dont know what Ganja Marijuana look like.And you borrow a suitcase from cousin not kowing cocaine was i the suitcase all that cocaine was suitcase not feeling heavy before you pack it,unbelievable fast monies easy monies got you'll tangled up in some shit,and you have 2 children well i would have freed you go home stupid and look fir hoest work and living even if its hotel hard work your monies last you longer and the most high shower you with blessings and keep you blessed hard work my girl easy monies is six feet,or Borderlais or prison abroad.you know that cocaine was there but i let you go and give you community service.
If you all buy that hustler story........I have the St.Lucian Pitons for sale,I say lock her up.