St. Lucian charged with murder tells court who stabbed British teen

A St. Lucian standing trial for murder in the United Kingdom told the court yesterday that it was his former friend and co-defendant who stabbed the victim, according to the Newham Recorder.

The 21-year-old, who last summer became the first person to be extradited from St. Lucia to the UK, said from the witness box in the Old Bailey, that the family of the victim “deserve to know the truth”.

Clifford is one of three men charged with the stabbing death of 17-year-old Champion Ganda. All three defendants deny killing Ganda.

Two others are also charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

The St. Lucian admitted being among the five males involved in a fight on the day of the killing, but denied stabbing Ganda.

He testified that it was co-defendant Amani Lynch, one of the men charged with attempted murder, who carried out the stabbing.

“Champion’s family have been suffering for however long, they deserve to know the truth,” Clifford said while under cross examination from defending barrister Michael Holland QC, who is representing Lynch.

“I feel for them but I did not kill Champion Ganda, I am sorry but it was your client.

“Why would I blame someone who is innocent?”

According to the Recorder, Holland suggested Clifford and Lynch had fallen out when they were younger over a girl which Clifford denied by claiming his client “did not get girls”.

Clifford also answered questions about fleeing the country following Champion’s death.

Holland asked Clifford why it took almost two years to return to the country, despite his mother telling him police wanted to speak to him.

Clifford said he feared for his own safety.

“It’s not as easy as it seems to come back,” he said. “I knew it would be comfortable for me over there and easy to settle in and start a new life.”

The trial continues.