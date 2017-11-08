St. Lucian charged for six bank robberies and three attempts on Long Island, New York

The police and the media describe him as a “serial” bank robber.

A St. Lucian man was recently charged in connection with six bank robberies and three attempted bank robberies across Nassau County, a suburban county on the western side of Long Island in the U.S. state of New York, according to media reports.

Police said Junior Ghirawoo, 33, who has no known address in the U.S., was arrested on Friday, October 27 when he allegedly tried to rob a Chase Bank branch at 654 Franklin Ave. in Franklin Square at 12:30 p.m.

Police said Ghirawoo entered the bank, handed a demand note to a teller who managed to call over the bank security guard. The St. Lucian was then detained by the security guard until police arrived.

Reports are that no one was injured during the robbery attempt and there were no customers in the bank at the time.

He appeared in a First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, October 28 where he was charged with six counts of third-degree robbery and three counts of third-degree attempted robbery.

Police said Ghirawoo committed the following robberies:

* Nov. 7, 2016, June 5 and Oct. 10, Chase Bank at 239-39 Linden Blvd. in Elmont

* July 3 and Oct. 7, Chase, 136 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead

* Sept. 7, Chase, 49 N. Franklin Ave. in Hempstead

Police said Ghirawoo also is a suspect in the following attempted robberies:

* Aug. 22, Chase, Fulton Avenue, Hempstead

* Oct. 10, Bank of America, 248 Post Ave. in Westbury.

* Oct. 27, Chase, 654 Franklin Ave. in Franklin Square.

According to Ghirawoo’s Facebook profile, he attended Entrepot Secondary School and list his place of employment as “Macy’s”.

