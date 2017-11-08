St. Lucian charged for six bank robberies and three attempts on Long Island, New York

The police and the media describe him as a “serial” bank robber.
A St. Lucian man was recently charged in connection with six bank robberies and three attempted bank robberies across Nassau County, a suburban county on the western side of Long Island in the U.S. state of New York, according to media reports.
Police said Junior Ghirawoo, 33, who has no known address in the U.S., was arrested on Friday, October 27 when he allegedly tried to rob a Chase Bank branch at 654 Franklin Ave. in Franklin Square at 12:30 p.m.
Police said Ghirawoo entered the bank, handed a demand note to a teller who managed to call over the bank security guard. The St. Lucian was then detained by the security guard until police arrived.
Reports are that no one was injured during the robbery attempt and there were no customers in the bank at the time.
He appeared in a First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, October 28 where he was charged with six counts of third-degree robbery and three counts of third-degree attempted robbery.
Police said Ghirawoo committed the following robberies:
* Nov. 7, 2016, June 5 and Oct. 10, Chase Bank at 239-39 Linden Blvd. in Elmont
* July 3 and Oct. 7, Chase, 136 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead
* Sept. 7, Chase, 49 N. Franklin Ave. in Hempstead
Police said Ghirawoo also is a suspect in the following attempted robberies:
* Aug. 22, Chase, Fulton Avenue, Hempstead
* Oct. 10, Bank of America, 248 Post Ave. in Westbury.
* Oct. 27, Chase, 654 Franklin Ave. in Franklin Square.
According to Ghirawoo’s Facebook profile, he attended Entrepot Secondary School and list his place of employment as “Macy’s”.
Below is a news report published just over a week ago. Though it did not identify him as a St. Lucian, our newsroom has confirmed his connections to St. Lucia.
Good bye Charlie.
One he is lucky a white policeman did not shoot him.
Two I am glad he did not shoot anyone because Trump would use it
as an excuse to ban St Lucian from travelling to the US.
Three I think they will deport him soon so banks in St. Lucia should be prepared.
Four there should be a law to arrest people like who are deported.
Reading this reminds me of the song Rikers Island by Cocoa Tea.
https://youtu.be/_DjrqMUcDaE
The son of a bitch done,finish.Never to see the light of day again,St.lucians you'll fucking with the wrong people the American Justice system is nothing to play with.Nigger you just sign your life sentence,bank robbery in America,this son of a bitch don't even know he will find out though life sentence without the possibility of parole.WHO YOULL BLAME FOR THAT ONE ST.LUCIA....Allan Chastanet and the UWP,these lazies,worthless on earth,thats why their life so,they infested with demons,and don't know God,when you dont bow to God instead you bow to satan,this is the reward.Now his God have hom behind a cell,don't worry satan will get you out,he get you,set you up for the fall now he gone.Satan only good for one thing....TROUBLE.St.lucia you'll riding high,come back down to earth my people.Follow God do good things that's pleasing to God,then he will save you,he will show youll the way,he will show youll things.He will send Michael and Gabriel to defend his children.This story really sucks,
Bla bla bla bla bla. The island of St Lucia has nothing to do with it. Yes he is St Lucian born, he got the opportunity to come to America and this is how HE CHOOSE to waste his life. You running off your mouth like it's the Lucian in him or about him that made him rob the bank he is responsible for his own action. "he will send Michael Jackson and Gabriel Union to defend his children all that tral-lal-la. Really ??