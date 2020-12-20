St. Lucian basketball coach murdered

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
St. Lucian basketball coach murdered
Charles
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

By Merrick Andrews

(St. Lucia News Online) – St. Lucia police are investigating one of the country’s latest homicides, the brutual murder of one of the island’s top sportsmen.

The body of Melvin “Flyin” Charles was found on Saturday, reportedly naked and with stab wounds, St. Lucian Sports Journalist Terry Finisterre revealed on Twitter.

Finisterre said Charles was a resident of Barnard Hill, Castries and a bus driver by profession.

The prominent sports journalist also revealed that Charles was one of St. Lucia’s most successful high school basketball coaches.

He guided St. Mary’s College to multiple titles, Finisterre further revealed via his Twitter page.

(17)(16)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.