St. Lucian basketball coach murdered

By Merrick Andrews

(St. Lucia News Online) – St. Lucia police are investigating one of the country’s latest homicides, the brutual murder of one of the island’s top sportsmen.

The body of Melvin “Flyin” Charles was found on Saturday, reportedly naked and with stab wounds, St. Lucian Sports Journalist Terry Finisterre revealed on Twitter.

Finisterre said Charles was a resident of Barnard Hill, Castries and a bus driver by profession.

The prominent sports journalist also revealed that Charles was one of St. Lucia’s most successful high school basketball coaches.

He guided St. Mary’s College to multiple titles, Finisterre further revealed via his Twitter page.

( 17 ) ( 16 )