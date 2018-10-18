St Lucian Barclette to partake in 2018 MLS Caribbean Combine Invitational

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – St. Lucian football, especially youth football has established a pattern of consistent and holistic augmentation over the past few years.

This is epitomized by the unprecedented levels of success which the national junior teams have achieved and to which they are now becoming well accustomed. The strides made by our football have not evanesced under the radar but in perfect contrast, it has caught the admiration and respect of the entire football world. The allure of our reinvigorated football identity has captivated the attention of sporting and academic giants around the world; thus providing a refreshing brand of opportunities to our young players. The most recent of these mega sporting institutions to salute our talent is the Major League Soccer in the United States.

Major League Soccer more commonly known as the MLS is the premium professional football league in the United States. The league features football superstars from around the globe and sits comfortably at the pinnacle of CONCACAF football. MLS teams are on the constant hunt for exceptionally talented footballers whose inclusion would lift the standard of the team and the league by extension. For this purpose, the league organizes events which affords young footballers the opportunity to showcase their abilities and earn themselves a chance to be drafted into a professional team set up. One such opportunity is the 2018 MLS Caribbean Combine Invitational.

This event, which is to be held over a three day period (October 22nd – October 25th) at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Barbados, is a unique concept strategically geared towards the identification of talent confined within the CFU region. Players will undergo a series of trials and have the opportunity to impress the coaches with the overarching goal of taking part in the MLS Combine and SuperDraft in January 2019. At the SuperDraft, players who have successfully made it to a professional team would be identified and lauded.

The precocious talent of the St. Lucia’s 19 year old senior team goal keeper Vino Barclette has captured the attention of MLS professional scouts. His intrepid nature, leopard- like leap and ultra-slick agility are all attributes which have left a major imprint on the minds of the scouts. For this reason, Vino has been invited to partake in the 2018 MLS Caribbean Combine Invitational along with a select few of the regions other extra-ordinarily talented players. Vino can be summed up as a player with divine affection for the game, unrelenting tenacity and a perpetual passion for winning. He is currently a member of both the national U20 and senior teams.

Barclette has so far sparkled at the CONCACAF Nations League and is set to captain the national U20 team as they vie for qualification at the CONCACAF U20 Qualifiers in November. His dexterity coupled with the almost tangible temerity that he brings to the national teams make him an essential figure to both units. The Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. has pledged their support to Vino and wishes him all the best as he departs for the 2018 MLS Caribbean Combine.