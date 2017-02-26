St. Lucian author and community organizer Alene Mathurin to deliver lecture in New York

PRESS RELEASE – Continuing its month-long observance of Saint Lucia’s thirty-eight year of independence, the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York invites all nationals residing in the tri-state area to attend a lecture by Ms. Alene Mathurin on the theme of this year’s festivities, “I am Saint Lucia” and the role of Saint Lucians in the diaspora in the island’s continued development.
It will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 6:00 PM, at the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office, One East 42nd Street (between Madison and Fifth Avenues) in Manhattan.
Ms. Mathurin graduated Rutgers University with a degree in Psychology. Since then, she has dedicated her time to addressing a range of social issues, including the environment, gender equality, and world poverty. She is the founder of “My Nanny Circle,” a grass-roots organization that continues to play an integral role in professionalizing the work of caregivers, and empowering them as employees.
Another of Ms. Mathurin’s projects is the nonprofit “200 Backpacks,” which has provided assistance to thousands of underprivileged children in the Caribbean.
Among the numerous honors bestowed on Ms. Mathurin are the Project Education Distinguished Service Award for Community Service (2015), a citation by the New York City-based Carib News publication (2016), and, during last weekend’s Independence 38 gala, held in Queens, New York, the Saint Lucia House Foundation’s Humanitarian Award.
His Excellency Cosmos Richardson, Saint Lucia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, will also be on hand to address the gathering.
For further information, please contact the consulate, at 212.697.9360, Ext. 203, or via e-mail, at sluconsulateny@govt.lc.
Well done and God bless you
So proud of the work you have done and continue to do! God bless!!