St. Lucian arrested in Florida after pointing gun and allegedly threatening to shoot friend

A St. Lucian-born man was charged earlier this month for pulling a firearm at his longtime friend at a barbeque in Orlando, Florida, U.S.A., according to police statements.
Larry Kenson Charlery, 28, was arrested and charged shortly after midnight on July 3 with aggravated assault with a firearm.
According to arrest documents obtained by our newsroom, the complainant Francis Jean told police he was outside his home with friends at 9:43 p.m. on July 2, 2017 when his friend (Charlery) arrived at his residence in a brown SUV.
Jean stated that Charlery got out of the vehicle with a silver and black gun and told him: “You are calling me
a punk a– nigga, call me a punk a– nigga say it to my face”.
Jean alleged in his written police statement that Charlery told him he would shoot him.
According to the documents, Jean told police he has known Charlery for 10 years and this has never happened before. Jean said he was in fear for his life when the gun was pointed at home.
Police received information at about 11 p.m. that same day that Charlery had called Orlando Police Department dispatch asking if he had a warrant for his arrest and that he wanted to turn himself in.
Officers eventually came into contact with Charlery on the streets where he was detained. He had no weapon in his possession when police met him.
According to reliable sources, this is not the first time Charlery has been in trouble with the law and may have at least two other incidents in which the police was involved.
A source who knows Charlery told St. Lucia News Online on condition of anonymity that everyone is surprised with his behaviour.
“[As a] child [he] was not raised that way so it’s suprising to everyone,” the source said, adding that Charlery is from the south of the island.
