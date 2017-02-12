St. Lucian appointed assistant coach for TT Men’s National Football Team

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – Dennis Lawrence, the newly-appointed Trinidad and Tobago men national team head-coach, has named W Connection’s Stuart Charles Fevrier as one of his two assistants and Dr Terrence Babwah is also not among his back room staff.
Yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) issued a release stating that several candidates were interviewed by Lawrence for each position and the successful ones were informed this week.
Lawrence, who was appointed as head coach of the men’s senior team last month, had only previously named Sol Campbell as his assistant coach.
Lawrence has also given former national striker Stern John an unspecified coaching role and Ross Russell, a former national goalkeeper and head coach at local clubs Defence Force, Central FC and Ma Pau Stars, is goalkeeper coach. Israel Dowlat has replaced Babwah as team doctor.