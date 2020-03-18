Don't Miss
St. Lucia Zouks working towards building St. Lucia talent

By St Lucia Zouks
March 18, 2020

Melius

(PRESS RELEASE) – The new owners of the St Lucia Zouks are strongly invested in building and enhancing the talent of young, upcoming players.

The hope is that St. Lucia, Windward Islands and the West Indies will reap the rewards of these efforts.

The new ownership team are very excited to welcome exciting St Lucian player, Kimani Melius, to the Zouks. Melius, now 19, is a from Boguis in St Lucia. He started cricket at an early age competing in local tournaments. In October 2019, he was named the vice-captain of the West Indies Emerging Team for the 2019–20 Regional Super50 tournament.

In November 2019, he was named as the captain of the West Indies’ squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in the tournament, with 191 runs in six matches.

CEO Kings XI Punjab Satish Menon expressed, “The plan was to have Melius join the Kings XI Punjab at our training camp in Mohali ahead of this year’s CPL. Due to COVID19 and current travel restrictions into India means this has not been possible.”

Melius said, “Though disappointed I am unable to participate in the Kings XI Training Camp in India, I am extremely excited of what the future might hold. Once all settles, I am look forward to working hard with my possible teammates at this year’s CPL and making my country proud.”

Despite this disappointment the new owners will be doing all they can to help develop their latest signing.

