St Lucia Zouks raises 10K for education ministry

In a heart-warming gesture, cricket team St Lucia Zouks, which has qualified for the semi-finals, has joined hands with its title sponsor INDIBET (www.indibet.com) to raise $10,000 for the Ministry of Education in St Lucia.

The Ministry will further deploy these funds to provide laptops for the underprivileged children of the island who are unable to go to school because of the pandemic.

To mark this special gesture, the St Lucia Zouks team sported exclusive INDIBET-branded blue jerseys — the colour of their flag, as against their staple yellow kits, during the recent two matches against Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs.

“The education of underprivileged children, who cannot afford a digital education, is most impacted because of this pandemic. The team wanted to do something to help with the continued learning of the children of St Lucia during these difficult times and playing for them was the best way. Our heartfelt gratitude to INDIBET our title sponsor and partner,” said Satish Menon, CEO of the team.

During these two special matches, INDIBET donated $100 for every boundary scored, $150 for every six and $200 for every wicket taken by the St Lucia Zouks team. At the end of both matches, INDIBET topped up the amount rounding it off to $10,000.

“CPL is one of the most popular cricket leagues and provides the perfect platform to address education issues and drive social change. We believe that education is for all and no child should be deprived of education because of any issue. We aim to be the vehicle that will support development in the education system and provide more opportunities for children to study,” said the INDIBET’s spokesperson.

“Thank you for the generosity and partnership especially during such times, when we have to embrace technology and education as a necessity to teaching and learning. In our efforts to ensure that no child will be left behind. It is the benevolence of partners like you who make it possible for us to reach those who otherwise would not be able to afford the devices. Thank you once again.” Said Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert, Minister of Education, St. Lucia

With the aim to enact positive social change, this donation marks INDIBET’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

