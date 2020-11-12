St Lucia Zouks, Indibet present USD$10,000 cheque to Minister Rigobert

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Zouks and title sponsor, Indibet, today handed over a cheque of USD$10,000 to Minister of Education for St. Lucia, the Hon. Gale Rigobert.

This amount was pledged by Indibet towards providing laptops for underprivileged children of St. Lucia who are unable to go to school due to the pandemic

During the 2020 CPL, the St. Lucia Zouks had played in exclusive INDIBET branded blue jerseys – the colour of the flag in their last two round-robin matches.

INDIBET had agreed to provide USD$100 for every boundary scored by the St. Lucia Zouks, USD$150 for every six hits by the Zouks and USD$200 for every wicket taken by the St. Lucia Zouks in these matches. INDIBET had agreed to top up the contribution to USD$10,000.

In a function on Thursday, November 12, Ms. Sue Monplaisir, representing the St. Lucia Zouks and INDIBET, handed over the cheque of USD$10,000 to the Hon. Gale Rigobert in fulfilment of the pledge.

Ms. Monplaisir said: “Indibet is honoured to make this contribution to the students in St. Lucia who have been affected by this pandemic which has plagued not only St. Lucia but the rest of world. St. Lucia Zouks and its title sponsor Indibet will continue to reach out to give back whenever the need arises.”

The Hon.Gale Rigobert, in appreciation of the pledge fulfilment, was quoted as saying: “We are fully cognizant of the fact that notwithstanding the best efforts of the government, we are still reliant on the generosity of international agencies, the global community, the private sector and civil society organizations to meet the needs of our people. I am especially grateful, therefore, that Indibet and the St. Lucia Zouks team has partnered with us to fulfil a dire need within the education sector especially given the new challenges imposed by COVID-19.”

An INDIBET spokesperson reaffirmed their commitment and said,” We are grateful to the Ministry of Education in St Lucia for the great work that they do to support the development and education of children. It is our hope that our pledge will provide enriching opportunities for children to continue to thrive in their studies at this time of great uncertainty. We are thankful to the St Lucia Zouks for their involvement with this initiative. Cricket and sportspeople play a key role in inspiring action in society. Our endeavour to match the star effort of the Zouks team to hit the big 6’s will continue – we wish them the best of luck!”

The Zouks would like to thank their title sponsors INDIBET for their contribution and acknowledge the role played by the Ministry of Education in St. Lucia,

