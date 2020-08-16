St. Lucia Zouks gear up for battle

By Sue Monplaisir

(PRESS RELEASE) — The St. Lucia Zouks received its first coaching session with Andy Flowers on August 11 at the UWI Training Grounds where the team got together on the field for the first time since arriving in Trinidad for the Caribbean Premier League 2020 Tournament.

Coach Flowers’s general message to the team was “considering the circumstances reflected by COVID-19 and delayed preparation, the team must put the bat and ball in motion to work in the advantage of the team”.

Flowers went on to motivate the team and guided them through an amazing four-hour training session.

Captain Daren Sammy weighed in: “It was great to finally get outdoors and start the cricket aspect of the tournament. The Zouks worked really hard today and the team seems to be bonding well. Can’t wait for us to get going in the tournament.”

The St. Lucia Zouks players are expected to train in two additional sessions before their first match on August 19 against Jamaica Tallawahs.

The St. Lucia Zouks will join four more teams in battle on the pitch on August 20th (St. Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents), August 22nd (St. Lucia Zouks vs Patriots), August 23rd (St. Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Warriors), August 26th (St. Lucia Zouks vs Trinidad Knight Riders), August 27th (St. Lucia Zouks vs Patriots), August 30th (St. Lucia Zouks vs Tridents), September 2nd (St. Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors), September 5th (St. Lucia Zouks vs Trinidad Knight Riders), and September 6th (St. Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs).