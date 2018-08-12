Don't Miss
St Lucia Writers Forum exhibits literature

By St Lucia Writers Forum
August 12, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Members of the St Lucia Writers Forum are the featured artists for the month of August at the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government.

The exhibit comprises a rich display of writing from various genres that engage and entertain audiences of all ages.

The St Lucia Writers Forum thanks the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government for the opportunity to showcase the work of members.

The public is invited to view the exhibition and gain a greater insight into the work of the forum and its members at the Greaham Louisy Administrative Building, 4th Floor.

Persons interested in purchasing any of the books on display can contact the forum directly through the contact information provided at the ministry.

