St. Lucia to improve World Bank business ranking

The Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs will soon host the second National Forum on Doing Business in Saint Lucia.
Held under the theme “Improving Efficiency in the Business Environment,” the forum will help to assess the successes and challenges of the department in reforming the business environment in Saint Lucia, and identify the measures that will receive priority attention as it restructures the economy to become more competitive.
Some of the areas to be emphasized include the e-filing and e-payment project, which involves making online payments and the filing of taxes online; the introduction of an electronic process to improve the efficiency of the Land Registry; and the introduction of a single window initiative to address the inefficiencies in cross-border trading.
Having ranked number 86 in 2016 in the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business Report,” the department in collaboration with the private sector continues to work assiduously to improve the business environment to make it better to do business in Saint Lucia.
Given the importance of reforming the business environment in Saint Lucia, Cabinet has appointed a three member ministerial sub-committee comprising Hon. Bradley Felix, Minister in the Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs; Hon. Dominic Fedee, Minister with responsibility for Tourism; and Hon. Guy Joseph, Minister responsibility for Economic Development; to oversee the “doing business agenda” in Saint Lucia. The sub-committee may choose to include other ministries.
The National Forum on Doing Business in Saint Lucia creates an environment where all stakeholders can meet to address the issues and impediments to the investment process. It is anticipated that through such national dialogue mechanisms, Saint Lucia’s ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report will improve, and it will become easier to do business in Saint Lucia.
The forum will be held on Thursday, March 16 at the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For details, contact the Permanent Secretary Leo Titus Preville at 758.468.4203/ titus.preville@govt.lc, or Aretha Regis at 758.468.4265/aretha.regis@govt.lc.
Government agencies as well as the private sector are aware of the impediments that exist in the process of doing business in Saint Lucia, hence the reason the national Forum has been scheduled. This forum will highlight the impediments. This will pave the way for reform processes that will eliminate all hindrances.
Finally, an avenue for civil society to have a voice on doing business in our country. I hope there will be public discussions on the issues.
i applaud the Government for this initiative. This is an opportunity for private and public sector as well as civil society to look at the challenges of doing business in Saint Lucia. I am looking forward to the report.
Kenny said the same thing and had an ease of doing business committee. Word of advise The title should read. "Saint Lucia to take additional steps to attempt to improve ease of doing business". The article should also give dates when they would give us updates on the progress.
I am tired of these "St Lucia to do this" articles with no updates in the future and no comment when nothing is done.
In some aspects I agree that too much is said and proposed and nothing tangible done. However, my opinion is that unless this initiative is conducted and improved though the lens of the ordinary St. Lucian then it will have no positive or optimistic effect on the people, the way in which they do business and the economy as a whole. The ease of doing shouldn't be targeted at the efficiency of agencies to do business with the outside world but how they deal with ordinary citizens. It makes no sense that a foreign businessman could apply for a passport through CIP get it the same day while half of the population are just caught up for years in back and forth negotiations to get a passport. The isolation of these agencies it detrimental to the citizen. Should the average man have to submit a copy of his birth certificate to NIC, Electoral Department and Immigration Department just to get a passport, while the original information lies resides with the Registry Department, a few clicks away on a computer? Information should be synergized to avoid confusion and the high cost in accessing information by the average man. It WILL ALSO BENEFIT THE COUNTRY.