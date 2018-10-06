St Lucia to host two events on impact of climate change

(CMC) – St. Lucia will host the first Forum of the Caribbean Nationally Determined Contributions Finance Initiative (NDC FI) later this month.

The October 11-12 initiative is one of two events being held here to raise public awareness on the impacts of climate change.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission said that an exhibition under the theme “Building Resilience on the Frontlines of Climate Change” is being organized in collaboration with the European Union and the Department of Sustainable Development of the St. Lucia government.

It said the gallery will highlight the role of biodiversity and other factors in climate mitigation.

The exhibition coincides with the NDC FI that is being convened under the theme “Caribbean Climate Leadership: Accelerating NDC Implementation”.

The organisers said that the objectives of the forum are to generate a roadmap for NDC implementation and investment until 2020 as well as identify and validate key NDC investment sectors/sub-sectors.

The forum is also intended to address implementation barriers and processes for updating NDCs, linking them with national needs for mitigation, adaptation and their co-benefits; establish a process for project pipeline development and matchmaking with potential investors and to identify and engage development partners to support NDC implementation.

The organisers said it is hoped that the forum will establish a network of sector experts, development partners, potential investors and other stakeholders with a view to building new partnerships and catalyzing investments.

The two day event will be attended by government ministers and experts from the nine-member OECS and the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries as well as representatives of regional institutions ; development partner organisations and the the regional and international private sectors.