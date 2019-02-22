St. Lucia to host natural-medicine humanitarian clinics in March

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — A delegation for the World Organization of Natural Medicine’s (WONM) Clinics for Humanity will visit St. Lucia from March 20 to March 29, 2019.

The delegation will be headed by World Organization of Natural Medicine President, Dame Dr. Sheila McKenzie.

WONM-Clinics for Humanity is operated in collaboration with the Sovereign Order of St. Paul Canada and the Orthodox Order of Knights Hospitallers of St. John in 23 countries.

This is WONM Clinics for Humanity’s first visit to St. Lucia and will be hosted by WONM’s Ambassadorat-Large, Dame Dr. Anne Marie Patricia Murray and Dame Dr. Marie-Antoinette Murray of Nature and Holistic Wellness, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

WONM Clinics for Humanity have benefited the peoples of Haiti and Peru in the past few years.

Speaking at the Integrative, Natural and Humanitarian Medicine Conference 2018, held in Toronto, Canada, Dame Dr. McKenzie said: “Our current reality is premature death, emerging new diseases, uncontrolled chronic diseases, genetic-engineered renegade viruses, bacteria, fungi, mental disharmony caused by pollution in the air, food, and water, mismanaged stress, and lifestyle-related health challenges.

“We cannot overemphasize that we must work as one unit to impact the lives of thousands of people around the world and stop the slide at the precipice. Remember that “information is power’ being equipped with information in your service sector makes you more knowledgeable, more skilled, and well-informed; positioning yourself as an educator is the key to helping guide your clients to wellness outcomes and places you several positions higher to affect change while advancing your career several notches above the ordinary.”

Clinics will operate in towns of Gros Islet, Soufriere and Vieux Fort; times and location will be subsequently announced.

Nature and holistic wellness is dedicated to the cause of humanitarian medicine; humanitarianism is based on a view that all human beings deserve respect and dignity and should be treated as such. Humanitarians, therefore, work towards advancing the well-being of humanity as a whole.

Both Dames, Drs. Murray, are Board-certified alternative medical practitioners from the American Association of Alternative Medicine Practitioners, Board-certified holistic health practitioners from the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, members of the World Organization of Natural Medicine, and have received honorary degrees as doctors of humanitarian services.

For more information on the World Organization of Natural Medicine go to http://www.wonm.org/