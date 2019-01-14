St. Lucia to host Indian diaspora conference

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — An international conference on the Indian diaspora in St. Lucia and the wider Caribbean is being planned to take place in July this year.

It is being partly organised by anthropologist Dr. Kumar Mahabir of the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC) of Trinidad and Tobago.

Since 1975, there has been a sporadic series of conferences on the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean, held mainly in Trinidad, and recently in Suriname. There has been a plan by the ICC to organise similar conferences in the smaller islands in the region where Indians have settled since indenture-ship. With this objective, conferences have been convened in St. Vincent in 2012, Belize in 2014 and Grenada in 2016.

The academic conference is being planned to commemorate the history, heritage and culture of Indo-St. Lucians. The first shipload of Indians arrived in St. Lucia on the Palmyra on May 6, 1859, transporting 318 indentured labourers. The last ship was the Volga which sank off the coast of Vigie Point, near Castries, on December 10, 1893. It was carrying 156 Indians for St. Lucia and 487 for Jamaica.

A total of 13 ships transported nearly 4,500 live Indians to St. Lucia. About 2,075 (46%) workers returned to India, while the rest remained or migrated to other Caribbean nations such as Trinidad and Guyana.

After indenture-ship ended in St. Lucia, Indian communities sprang up around the central sugar factories: Pierrot, Augier, Belle Vue and Cacao around the Vieux Fort factory; La Caye and Dennery near the Dennery factory; Marc and Forestiere near the Cul-de-Sac factory, and Anse la Raye near the Roseau factory. Also, a small Indian village arose in Balca, close to Balenbouche estate.

The St. Lucia conference aims to bring together academics, scholars, historians, teachers, tourism and culture workers, and other persons with an interest in the Indian Diaspora in the Caribbean to discuss their research findings. Space will be provided for less formal presentations from activists and practitioners in the field in order to contribute to the limited store of public knowledge on Indo-St. Lucians.

Attendance to the conference will be free of charge and open to the public. The planners are seeking co-organisers, sponsors, speakers, presenters, participants and volunteers.