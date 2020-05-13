St. Lucia thanks India for US$1M grant, ‘significant quantity of medical supplies’

Share This On:

Share Pin 24 Shares

Advertisement

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has thanked the Government of India for donating medical supplies and a grant of US$1 million towards Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Indian government described the donation as a “friendly gesture” and that the cash grant was provided under the India-UNDP Fund to St. Lucia.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented global crisis of immense proportion with nations across the globe being forced to deal simultaneously with a catastrophic health emergency and a massive economic shock,” the press release from the High Commission of India St. Lucia stated.

“Besides supplying these drugs, the Government of India’s humanitarian relief includes the supply of essential lifesaving drugs, antibiotics, medical consumables, and other laboratory and hospital equipment to a number of countries including St. Lucia. Despite that, the lockdown has made the logistics of humanitarian relief operation extremely complex, innovative means are being used to ensure delivery,” the release added.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Prime Minister Chastanet responded to the donation with gratitude, saying: “On behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia, I express our sincerest gratitude and thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government and people of India for assisting our COVID-19 response. India has donated a significant quantity of medical supplies and a grant of US$1 million under the India-UNDP Fund to Saint Lucia.”

Chastanet said “this humanitarian relief support from India” includes laboratory, hospital equipment and protective gear.

“Some of the items which we have received include 1,000 thermometers, 400 disposable surgical gowns, 2,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 800 sampling tubes, and 20,000 COVID-19 test swabs along with a significant amount of essential lifesaving drugs and antibiotics. Thank You India!” Chastanet concluded.

( 0 ) ( 0 )