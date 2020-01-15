St Lucia Tennis Association to host first annual awards ceremony

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – This initiative will highlight the accomplishments of tennis players of all ages.

There are several categories from which nominees will be selected, the categories include; Sportsman & Sportswoman of the year, Junior Sportsman & Junior Sportswoman of the year, and team of the year to name a few.

Developmental under 10s players will also be recognized for their enthusiasm and participation in the sport. The awards ceremony affords the opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of many Tennis personalities. There will also be a special induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame and the presentation of a posthumous award to a person who has left their mark on the sport. It is the hope of the St. Lucia Tennis Association that these annual awards will serve to heighten the visibility of Tennis and motivate upcoming players islands-wide.

The Ceremony will be hosted on Saturday 25th January, 2020 at the St. Lucia National tennis Centre in Beausejour, Gros-Islet. The Association wishes to thank the entire Tennis Fraternity for all the support in 2019 and look forward to a prosperous 2020.

