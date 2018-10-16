St Lucia Tennis Association hosts Play Tennis Course

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Twelve persons including some P.E Teachers from different primary schools underwent training to administer tennis programs at schools in communities on the island.

Under the auspices the St. Lucia Tennis Association, the International Tennis Federation conducted a Play Tennis Course to train coaches to introduce tennis to beginners and in turn develop the sport in St. Lucia.

The International Tennis Federation provided the expert for the course. Mr. Damien Applewhaite, a Barbadian, is the only ITF Level 3 coach in the region. Further, he is the Barbados Davis Cup captain, a trained tutor and a Director of Coaches’ Education in Barbados.

The Course was held on Tuesday 9th October and concluded Friday 12th October. It was hosted at the National Tennis Centre in Beausejour, Gros- Islet.

The St. Lucia Tennis Association INC. wishes to thank the St. Lucia Olympic Committee, the National Lotteries Authority, and the International Tennis Federation for their partnership in hosing a successful Coaching Course. We also want to thank Mr. Applewhaite, all the participants and the administration team at the St. Lucia National Tennis Centre for their expertise to deliver such an excellent package. We wish to congratulate all participants on their successful completion of the course and look forward to them working with us to develop programs in their respective communities or schools.