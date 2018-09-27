St. Lucia Teachers’ Union celebrates Teachers’ Week- September 30th – October 7th 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – It is with much anticipation that teachers around the world look forward to International Teachers’ Day every year.

International Teachers’ Day also referred to as World Teachers’ Day came about in 1994 in commemoration of the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. Thereafter, October 5th has been celebrated annually as International Teachers’ Day; however, a week of activities leading up to this day is organized by schools and teacher Unions and Associations throughout the world.

This year’s Teachers’ Week of activities will be celebrated under the theme, “The Right to Education Means the Right to a Qualified Teacher.” The first activity for Teachers’ Week will be held on Sunday September 30th, when educators from around the island converge at the Finance Administrative Centre in Point Seraphine from 10:00 a.m. to engage in a session of prayer and worship.

A Family Beach Picnic Day will take place the following day at the Kalime Beach in Piaye from 9 a.m. A number of fun activities to encourage bonding and the development of camaraderie amongst teachers have been organized.

Each of the twelve Braches of the SLTU will host its individual educational activity on Tuesday October 2nd while a National Education Conference will bring together educators from around the island on Wednesday October 3rd at the Pastoral Centre in Marisule from 9:00a.m. The Educational Conference will be held under the theme, “Quality Education: Teachers the Heartbeat.”

Teachers will engage in discussions on the following:

Teacher Attitude and Influence on Quality Education

Roles and Responsibilities of Teachers in Achieving Quality Education

Teacher Qualifications and Quality Education

School Administration and Quality Education

Health and Safety and Quality Education

Teacher Professionalism and Quality Education

The week of activities continues with Zonal Football Finals on the La Ressource Playing Field in the Mabouya Valley on Friday October 5th. Play offs for the zonal competition commenced from September 21st and consists of four teams made up of teachers from the North, South, East and West respectively. The third place game begins at 4:00 p.m. and this will be immediately followed by the final game.

Every year, the St Lucia Teachers’ Union finds it fitting to celebrate the valuable years of service that many educators have given to the profession. On Saturday October 6th, educators who have retired from the profession within the last academic year will be awarded and recognized at a gala dinner. The SLTU is most grateful to these educators for their hard work and decades of service and devotion to education in St. Lucia.

Teachers’ Week will culminate on Sunday October 7th with our Annual Rally. Teachers will assemble to engage in self-reflection and to celebrate being a part of this great profession.

The St. Lucia Teachers’ Union is indeed proud of the commitment of all teachers to the teaching profession and to education in St. Lucia. Your willingness to go far beyond the call of duty while making personal sacrifices is remarkable and applauded. We urge all educators to continue to work towards reforming and improving education in St. Lucia.

On behalf of the Executive of the Saint Lucia Teachers’ Union, I wish all educators a happy Teachers’ Week. Let us continue to ‘Unite for Power and Progress.’ Long Live SLTU!