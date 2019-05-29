St. Lucia swimmers win 31 medals!

Share This On:

Pin +1 115 Shares

Antoine Destang of the Sharks Swim Club in Saint Lucia won seven gold medals — all with record-breaking performances — as local swimmers bagged a total of 31 medals at the 28th Aquatic Center Invitational swim meet held in Barbados last weekend.

According to the St. Lucia Aquatics Federation (SLAF), 10-year-old Destang was among 42 swimmers from Saint Lucian swim clubs — Sharks, Lightning and Seajays — who participated in the event and took home 17 gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.

Destang was the star of the meet, setting meet records in every race he swam — the 200m individual medley, 50m backstroke; 50, 100, and 200m freestyle; 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.

The SLAF said in a press release that Destang won the overall (9-10) age group title.

“Worth mentioning, this is the 5th time Destang has walked away with this title. Never been done at this event,” the release said.

Also contributing to the individual medal count were: Ziv Reynolds from Sharks Swim Club (1 silver and 1 bronze); Lightning Swim Club’s Naima Hazell (4G, 1S), Karic Charles (2G, 1S, 1B), Naekeisha Louis (2S, 1B), Chloe Thomas (2B) and Aaron Charles (1B); Seajays Swim Club’s Therron Herrel (2G), Jayhan Oldum Smith (2G, 1S, 1B) and Caitlin Polius (1B).

Coaches David Peterkin, Peter James and John Mc Lennon praised the performance of the team.

This meet, according to SLAF, is the final qualifying meet for the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) Championships to be held in Barbados from June 28 to July 2, 2019.

The Federation said the swimmers also used the past weekend’s meet to improve their times and to see where they stand against competitors from other countries in the region.

“St. Lucia Aquatics Federation congratulates all 42 participating swimmers on their individual achievements and looks forward to announcing its representing team for CCCAN. The Federation also invites St. Lucia to come be part of its Open Water Carnival June 9, 2019 at the Pigeon Island next to the Landings. Food and drinks will be on sale to help raise the much needed funds for its swimmers participating in CCCAN.”

( 2 ) ( 0 )