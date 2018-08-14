St Lucia Stars register 14th straight loss, going down to Jamaica Tallawahs

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Jamaica Tallawahs registered their second win of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 tournament as they secured a six-wicket win over the hapless St Lucia Stars in match seven here at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

Set a victory target of 176, the Tallawahs, led by a solid half-century from New Zealander Glenn Phillips and an unbeaten 43 from home boy Rovman Powell, got home at 176-4, with two balls to spare.

The win pushed the Tallawahs to the top of the standings on four points, with a superior run rate, while The Stars remain rooted at the foot of the standing without a point from three games, as their losing skid across all season has now been extended to 14 matches.

Scores: St Lucia Stars 175 all out (20 overs); Jamaica Tallawahs 176-4 (19.4 overs)

Phillips, who partnered with Johnson Charles (31) in an 81-run opening stand, smashed six sixes and two boundaries in his 40-ball knock, registering his second half century in the CPL.

Meanwhile, Powell struck four sixes and two fours in his 43 which came off a mere 23 balls, as captain Andre Russell was a mere spectator, making only three.

Four bowlers took one wicket apiece for the Stars.

Earlier, opener Andre Fletcher, with a top score of 43 off 33 deliveries, including two six and five boundaries, led the Stars charge with former captain Darren Sammy 36 off 24 balls and captain Keiron Pollard 26 off 22, also getting among the runs in posting the daunting total.

Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa (3-27) and local seamer Oshane Thomas (3-39) got most wickets for the Tallawahs with captain Andre Russell picking up 2-48.