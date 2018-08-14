Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

St Lucia Stars register 14th straight loss, going down to Jamaica Tallawahs

By Jamaica Observer
August 14, 2018
Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
2 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Jamaica Tallawahs registered their second win of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 tournament as they secured a six-wicket win over the hapless St Lucia Stars in match seven here at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

Set a victory target of 176, the Tallawahs, led by a solid half-century from New Zealander Glenn Phillips and an unbeaten 43 from home boy Rovman Powell, got home at 176-4, with two balls to spare.

The win pushed the Tallawahs to the top of the standings on four points, with a superior run rate, while The Stars remain rooted at the foot of the standing without a point from three games, as their losing skid across all season has now been extended to 14 matches.

Scores: St Lucia Stars 175 all out (20 overs); Jamaica Tallawahs 176-4 (19.4 overs)

Phillips, who partnered with Johnson Charles (31) in an 81-run opening stand, smashed six sixes and two boundaries in his 40-ball knock, registering his second half century in the CPL.

Meanwhile, Powell struck four sixes and two fours in his 43 which came off a mere 23 balls, as captain Andre Russell was a mere spectator, making only three.

Four bowlers took one wicket apiece for the Stars.

Earlier, opener Andre Fletcher, with a top score of 43 off 33 deliveries, including two six and five boundaries, led the Stars charge with former captain Darren Sammy 36 off 24 balls and captain Keiron Pollard 26 off 22, also getting among the runs in posting the daunting total.

Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa (3-27) and local seamer Oshane Thomas (3-39) got most wickets for the Tallawahs with captain Andre Russell picking up 2-48.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  2. Manumuss
    August 14, 2018 at 11:58 PM

    14 straight losses! Maybe its the bad karma from the he Salops.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.