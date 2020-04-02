Don't Miss

St Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority to resume waste collection services on Monday

By St Lucia Solid Waste Management
April 2, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The SLSWMA wishes to advise the general public that effective Monday, 6th April, 2020, waste collection services throughout the island will be provided on a limited basis.

The adjustments to the service will be as follows:

-There will be no collection of bulky waste items until further notice.

-Regular waste collection will only be undertaken on the first scheduled collection day of each week; That is to say, persons who normally receive their collection on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays as the first collection day of the week, will only receive collection on that day.

-Residents of Morne La Croix(Laborie), Park Estate and Giabois (Saltibus) will receive waste collection on Tuesdays.
This schedule will remain in effect until the Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority informs otherwise.

Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated at this time.

