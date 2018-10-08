St Lucia Shooting Association invitation to shoot – National iron and steel challenge

(PRESS RELEASE) – The SAINT LUCIA SHOOTING ASSOCIATION would like to extend this invitation to you/License Firearm Holder/Agency/Company/Club/Civilian/Association/Federation/Security/Law Enforcement/Police to participate in its 8th National Iron and Steel Challenge 2018. Please review the following details:

Tournament:

Date of Tournament: Sunday October 21, 2018

Venue: Bordelais Shooting Range, Dennery

Shoot Starts: 10:00am (Promptly)

Shoot Ends: Evening

Stages: Five (5) stages plus a Shoot-Off

Round Count: 80 Rounds

Registration:

Individual:

Other Categories (Each):

Team (3 persons):

Note: For Team Registration, participants must register as Individual to be able to register as part of a team.

Payments:

Tournament registration is open; Pre-registration is recommended and closes on Sunday October 21, 2018 at 9:45am. Late registration on the morning of the Tournament is from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Late registration is EC$10.00 additional. Payments can be made via Cheque payable to The St. Lucia Shooting Association.

No Refunds Applicable.

Rules:

Match Rules: Fundamentals of Gun Safety Rules.

Ammunition will be on sale on the range.

All ammunition will be approved by the Range Master.

Competitors are required to indicate their Division and Category upon registration and verify the information upon payment of fees. It is the responsibility of the competitor to verify all information before the match begins.

Equipment Required:

Semi-automatic Pistol

Holster (No IWB, No Leg Rigs, Thigh Holsters allowed)

Pistol Magazines

Magazine Carriers/Pouches (minimum of 3)

Ear Protection (Mandatory)

Eye Protection (Mandatory)

Cap (Optional)

Match Structure:

Format (All Day): Match: Sunday October 21, 2018, All competitors.

Divisions: Open, Standard and Production (5 competitors per Division)

Categories: Lady, Law Enforcement, Senior, Team, 5 competitors for a category

Power Factor: Major and Minor

Prize Structure:

Based on registration

Individual Categories: 1st Overall, 2nd Overall and 3rd Overall

Team Categories: 1st Overall, 2nd Overall and 3rd Overall

Match Officials:

Match Director:

Quartermaster:

Stats Officer:

Chief Range Officer:

Range Officer:

Safety Officer:

Range Assistants:

Arbitration Committee:

Executive

One (1) Representative from the other Clubs/Companies/Departments

Tournament Guidelines and Additional Information:

IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO READ AND UNDERSTAND THIS INFORMATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT THE MATCH DIRECTOR or any of the executive members of the Saint Lucia Shooting Association.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASSIST WITH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS INFORMATION.

Prizes will be distributed at the end of the day’s shoot if time permits.

Holster and Magazine Pouch Belt Location

It will be the competitor’s responsibility to ensure that his/her holster and magazine pouches are worn in the appropriate location for SAFETY. If the Safety Officer asks you to adjust your equipment to comply with the safety rules before shooting your stage, please do so. Failure to comply will result in being assessed with a procedural penalty for that stage.

Loading Capacity

Unless the course of fire requires otherwise, all shooters will load to magazine capacity according to division.

Course Walk-through

Individual course walk-through will be permitted only in special circumstances. The squad will be given a walk-through and a complete verbal description of the course of fire. However, it will be the competitor’s responsibility to read and understand the course of fire prior to their shooting time.

Target Painting and Safety Officer Assistance

It will be every competitor’s responsibility to assist the Safety Officer in any way they can to paint their targets. This includes steel setting as well. This will help the RAs and or SOs in resetting the stage within a timely manner.

Disputes on Scoring and Rule Enforcement

All disputes will be lodged with the RO, then the Chief RO, then the Match Director and his decision is final. There will be an Arbitration fee.

Cold Range Rule

Guns may only be loaded on the firing line under RO supervision. Off the firing line, guns must be unloaded at all times. It must be holstered or cased unless you are in a Safety Area. No ammunition may be handled in the Safety Area. Shooters are reminded to maintain safe muzzle direction at all times. Safety and dry fire areas will be located on the range.

Rules

The range rules posted on the range will apply.

Alcohol and Banned Substances

Alcohol and banned substances are strictly prohibited. Shooters found consuming alcohol and/or banned substances prior to or during the competition on tournament day, will be disqualified from the entire match and asked to leave the range.

Match Schedules

All times, except for registration, are approximate and provided solely as a guideline for every shooter to make an effort to arrive on time and complete the courses of fire.

All Safe Gun Handling Rules will apply.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be on sale.

ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST BE LICENSED FIREARM HOLDERS OR AUTHORIZED OR LICENSED UNDER A COMPANY’S GROUP LICENSE OR GOVERNMENT ISSUE LICENSE.

The Bordelais Shooting Range is open to you on Saturdays and Sundays from 2:00pm and 10:00am respectively and on weekdays upon request for familiarization.