St. Lucia sends delegation to celebrate Taiwan 106th National Day

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(PRESS RELEASE) – A high- powered delegation from St Lucia was in Taiwan to celebrate with the Government and People of Taiwan that country’s 106th National Day which was observed on October 10 2017.

St Lucia’s delegation which comprise the President of the Senate Andy Daniel and Speaker of the House of Assembly Hon. Leonne Theodore-John arrived in Taiwan on Sunday October 8 2017 and is expected to depart on Friday October 13, 2017.

On Monday October 9, 2017 apart from meeting with St Lucian student at a reception hosted by the Embassy of St Lucia in Taiwan, the delegation paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Su, Jia-Chyuan, President of the Legislative Yuan where a wide range of issues were discussed on the operating procedures Legislative Yuan. (the equivalent of the Parliament.

His Excellency Su, Jai-Chyuan in his address thank the Government and people of St Lucia for their friendship and support for Taiwan over the Years. He further committed to doing all in his powers from the Legislative branch of government to ensure further assistance to St Lucia in the areas most needed.

In their responses, both the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Assembly thank His Excellency Su, Jai-Chyuan on behalf of the Government and people of Taiwan for their continued contribution to the economic development of St Lucia. They specifically mention the areas of Agriculture, Education, Healthcare and ICT.

The delegation joined dignitaries and other delegates from around the world for the National Day address, Parade and other activities on Tuesday October 10, 2017.

On Wednesday October 11th, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Control Yuan (the agency which oversees all the levels of governance) where discussions were held on the functioning of that agency and its importance in a young democracy like Taiwan.

The delegation then paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Her Excellency Dr. Tsai, Ing-wen who thank the delegation for their presence and participation in the 106th National Day celebrations.

President Tsai, Ing-wen spoke of the deep appreciation of the Taiwanese people for the friendship and support of the Government and people of St Lucia. She noted the recent address to the United Nations by Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet in which he voiced support for Taiwan.

The President stated that her Government is happy to assist with the economic development of St Lucia and its people. She noted the recent success of the Banana Black Sigatoka Management and Eradication program undertaken by the Banana Research Institute of Taiwan which resulted in St Lucia being the only English- speaking Island in the Caribbean to continue bananas exports to the United Kingdom. Also noted was the scholarship program where a number of young St Lucian who studied in Taiwan having return home to contribute in their various fields.

The President further pledged the commitment of her government to increasing the number of scholarship opportunities in the areas St Lucia needs most. Both Senate President Hon. Andy Daniel and House Speaker Hon. Leonne Theodore-John thank President Tsai, Ing-wen for the tremendous contribution of the government and people of Taiwan to St Lucia over the years.

On Thursday, at the invitation of the President of the Legislative Yuan, the delegation traveled to Pingtung County in the extreme south of Taiwan where they will visit agricultural farms and institutions to include the Banana Research Institute of Taiwan, Pingtung University (among the top 5 scientific research institutions in Asia) and other local government institutions.

The delegation was accompanied by H.E. Hubert Emmanuel St Lucia’s Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the various meeting and events.

The delegation departs Taiwan on Friday morning October 13, 2017.