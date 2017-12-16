St. Lucia resort wins international reward

(PRESS RELEASE) – Fond Doux Plantation & Resort was recently named a winner of the 2017 World Luxury Award. Established in 2006, World Luxury Hotel Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travelers and industry players alike.

Over 300,000 international travelers vote each year, during a four-week period to select the winners. The entire staff at Fond Doux Plantation & Resort is honored to have won this year’s award.

“We are so honoured and humbled to win awards like these” says Fond Doux co-owner Eroline Lamontagne. “Accolades like these are especially meaningful because they are based on the excellent service, authentic Saint Lucian experiences and our innate hospitality”.

Fond Doux Plantation & Resort has also been awarded an Outstanding Service Award from Gohotels.com. This award is given to establishments who consistently achieve a high customer review rating in the following categories: cleanliness, facilities, location, rooms, and service.

The entire team at Fond Doux would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has voted for them over the past 12-months, it is a testament to the hard work and dedication our members of staff and volunteers give to uphold a high quality of service for all of our guests.

“This year has been an exciting year for us here at Fond Doux,” says Lyton Lamontagne. “we are always striving to improve our product with the latest addition of our Chocolate Shop “Plas Cacao”, and these awards tell us that we’re on the right track.”

About Fond Doux Plantation: Fond Doux Holiday Plantation is a 19th century eco-friendly resort situated amidst a 250-yr. old working plantation and features an assortment of 10 uniquely crafted cottages and two onsite restaurants. They are conveniently located just minutes away from some of the island’s main attractions all within the UNESCO World Heritage Site.