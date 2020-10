By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Today, Sunday, October 25, 2020, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of two new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed to date in country to 54.

Case number 53 is a 34-year-old female from the Castries district. Case number 54 is a 25-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district.

