St. Lucia records 8 new COVID-19 cases

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Today, Wednesday, November 4, 2020,o the Ministry of Health received confirmation of eight new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 105.

Case #98 is a 33-year-old female from the Micoud district

Case #99 is a 36-year-old female from the Soufriere district

Case #100 is a 45-year-old male from the Babonneau district

Case #101 is a 4-year-old female from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #102 is a 4-year-old female from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #103 is a 54-year-old female from the Laborie district

Case #104 is a 55-year-old female from the Laborie district

Case #105 is a 50-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district

All of the cases, following testing for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine awaiting their test results.

Four of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for three cases.

Case #98 is linked to case #55, #77 and #92. Cases #101 and #102 are linked to case #68. Cases #103 and #104 were identified through the community outreach activity undertaken in Laborie.

As per protocol, arrangements have been made for the transfer of these individuals into care at the Respiratory Hospital.

The new cases now bring the number of active cases currently in country to 73. All cases remain stable and there is no cases requiring critical care.

As we continue to record new cases of COVID-19 in country, it is important that we all make a special effort to keep ourselves well.

Be sure to eat balanced meals which are low in fat, salt and added sugars.

Make time for physical activity daily; this can include having a walk, swimming, or even backyard gardening.

Remain hydrated by drinking water throughout the day.

These daily health habits will help build the body’s ability to fight off infectious illnesses.

If you are living with a chronic condition these guidelines also apply to help in keeping your condition under control.

With that we also encourage you to take any prescription medications as prescribed. Do not skip doses and ensure you always have a month’s supply available to ensure you do not run out of medication.

We ask that while we intensify our response that we all continue to practice the guidelines to reduce the exposure to the virus:

-wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer -when handwashing is not possible

-every time you are in public be sure to wear a mask

-maintain a separation of six feet from others which is about two arm’s length apart

-seek medical care if experiencing respiratory symptoms which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.

