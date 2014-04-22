St. Lucia ranked in top 10 most dangerous cruise destinations in the world

Saint Lucia has been ranked as one of the top 10 most dangerous cruise destinations in the world, according to an article on an international cruise website – www.cruiselawnews.com.

The publication, named “Top 10 Most Dangerous Cruise Destinations in the World” was penned by writer Jim Walker, a maritime lawyer, who sought to compile the list based on what he said were reports of incidents involving tourists during their recent visits to various Caribbean islands.Saint Lucia is number 10 on that list.

Walker wrote: “10. St. Lucia; This island is a good case study on what can go wrong during a cruise excursion. Sixty nine cruise passengers were robbed at gun point on just two excursions. There were no warnings by the cruise lines or the local tourism officials, even though there had been prior crimes against tourists. The St. Lucia tourism officials lied to the victimized passengers, telling them that nothing like this had ever happened before.”

The top most dangerous cruise destination in the Caribbean, according to the article, was Bahamas. The others listed were 2. Venezuela , 3. Honduras, 4. Guatemala, 5. Mexico, 6. Saint Kitts Nevis, 7. Antigua, 8. United States Virgin Islands and 9. El Salvador.

The article stated that, “99% of the people who contact us, both passengers and crew, are victims of crime in the Caribbean countries. A few people complained of being pick-pocketed in Italy. But we have received no reports of guns or knives from people visiting European or African ports ever. Of course, ports in Australia and New Zealand are fabulously safe. We have also never received a complaint about crime in the Asian ports.”

The article further pointed fingers at Caribbean law enforcement officials stating that, “The other problem facing cruise tourists in the Caribbean is that once you are victimized, the crooks are rarely apprehended. There is little justice. Of the last 50 U.S. citizens killed in Honduras, for example, the local police have solved just 2 cases.”

Walker added: “We know what people will think when they read the list. “Crime occurs everywhere. Just use common sense. Stay with the cruise line excursions ashore.” I say nonsense to that. The fact is that crime occurs in certain places far more than others. No one has ever contacted us about crime during a Seattle/Vancouver/Alaska cruise. “Common sense” is no help when a port advertised as a peaceful getaway has a murder rate 25 times more dangerous than where you live and no one has bothered to tell you that. Some of the Caribbean countries have homicide rates around 90 murders per 100,000 people, whereas the average city in the U.S. is a little over 4 homicides per 100,000.”

He further stated in the article: “The tourism officials in the islands? Worthless. They’d just as soon sell you a straw hat as a wooden box to transport your body back home. And don’t think that being on an official cruise tour is safer than exploring on your own. A busload of U.S. tourists may look like Fort Knox to a gang of armed banditos in an impoverished country…”

Efforts to get comment from local tourism officials have thus far been futile.

See the original article here: http://www.cruiselawnews.com/2014/04/articles/crime/top-10-most-dangerous-cruise-destinations-in-the-world/