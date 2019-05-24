St. Lucia puts on purple for lupus awareness

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The St. Lucia Arthritis and Lupus Association joined the rest of the world in the annual Put on Purple (POP) for Lupus on Friday, May 17th 2019.

For many, the month of May is significant for a different reason– it’s Lupus Awareness Month and SLALA’S aim is to sensitize the general public and raise awareness efforts about this often misunderstood chronic disease.

Although a very serious and debilitating condition, systemic lupus erythematous (SLE) is commonly referred to as an invisible disease, because patients often do not have any physical or external symptoms and can appear perfectly healthy during remission periods.

Every May, SLALA works effortlessly to spread lupus awareness, and this year was no different. Friday 17th saw seas of purple from every corner of the island, with new business houses and schools joining the campaign of spreading Lupus Awareness; wearing this year’s themed t-shirts “I Wear PURPLE for LUPUS” as part of the awareness activities and erecting exhibition displays with information pamphlets and brochures for the benefit of customers and the general public.



In addition to POP for Lupus, SLALA held its annual Lupus Knows No Boundaries Seminar on Saturday 18th at The Pastoral Centre. The seminar sought to provide insight into the chronic condition and other medical areas related to lupus. Medical professionals provided informative overviews on dentistry, diet, skin and other related topics embodied around lupus and the effects on lupus patients. The seminar drew attention to a host of other relatable topics of positive discussions amongst attendees and presenters.

‘Walk with Kiki, Walk for a Cause’, was held in Vieux-Fort on Sunday, May 19th in honor of Lupus Survivor Cleyanna Mathurin, a young teen who is battling this debilitating condition. The walk was hosted by Nisa Mathurin, mother of Kiki in efforts to bring further awareness of Lupus to the community and the general public. SLALA envisions that through continued support and commitments that the Walk will grow and become an annual awareness activity.

The month long of activities will culminate with the hosting of Paint and Sip for Lupus on Saturday, May 25th in collaboration with Bel Koule. The initiative is a new venture for the association as they seek to bring awareness through diverse and unique means to capture the public’s interest.

SLALA extends special thanks to everyone who partnered with us this year and their commitment to supporting our ongoing awareness efforts. For more information on Lupus or how you can be part of the awareness campaign, please email [email protected] or follow the St.Lucia Arthritis and Lupus Association Page on Facebook.

( 0 ) ( 0 )