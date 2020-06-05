St. Lucia public officers called on to volunteer as trainers and facilitators

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of the Public Service acknowledges that the government service has a wealth of experienced, well-qualified and dedicated public officers who seek to make a difference in and out of the public service. The sharing of knowledge and experience is one way of making a difference!
We are dedicated to building a cadre of professional, motivated, and well-engaged public officers who will make the Public Service a shining example of efficiency and excellence in service delivery.
We are inviting public officers to volunteer as trainers/facilitators in the provision of training programmes to fill skills and competency gaps among government employees. We believe that if we pool our resources together, we can make a difference!
If you are interested, please enter your information in this short questionnaire. At the end of the survey, we will contact you with further information regarding registration for inclusion in our Trainers Directory. Please note that this survey will be closed on August 29, 2020.
For additional information please see PDF documents attached below, or follow the link provided.
Attachments:
CatalogCircular2020-2021.pdf
CallForTrainers.pdf
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Headlines
- Defensive driving classes now online — SALCC South Campus
- Training for Saint Lucia government employees
- WHO calls on young people to join tobacco-free generation fight
- Choc Housing Development underway
- Saint Lucia commemorates first Inter-American Day Against Terrorism
- BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia records 19th COVID-19 case
- UWP says Philip J Pierre proves once again he is not fit for leadership
- 92 depart Saint Lucia for employment in Canada’s Farm Worker Programme
- Saint Lucian authorities enforcing strict health protocols in schools