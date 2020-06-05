St. Lucia public officers called on to volunteer as trainers and facilitators

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of the Public Service acknowledges that the government service has a wealth of experienced, well-qualified and dedicated public officers who seek to make a difference in and out of the public service. The sharing of knowledge and experience is one way of making a difference!

We are dedicated to building a cadre of professional, motivated, and well-engaged public officers who will make the Public Service a shining example of efficiency and excellence in service delivery.

We are inviting public officers to volunteer as trainers/facilitators in the provision of training programmes to fill skills and competency gaps among government employees. We believe that if we pool our resources together, we can make a difference!

If you are interested, please enter your information in this short questionnaire. At the end of the survey, we will contact you with further information regarding registration for inclusion in our Trainers Directory. Please note that this survey will be closed on August 29, 2020.

For additional information please see PDF documents attached below, or follow the link provided.

