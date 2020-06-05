Don't Miss
Home / Headlines / St. Lucia public officers called on to volunteer as trainers and facilitators

St. Lucia public officers called on to volunteer as trainers and facilitators

By Ministry of the Public Service
June 5, 2020

Posted by: Admin in Headlines, Youth/Education 4 hours ago 0 21 Views

 Share This On:

Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
0 Shares

Building housing government offices.

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of the Public Service acknowledges that the government service has a wealth of experienced, well-qualified and dedicated public officers who seek to make a difference in and out of the public service. The sharing of knowledge and experience is one way of making a difference!

We are dedicated to building a cadre of professional, motivated, and well-engaged public officers who will make the Public Service a shining example of efficiency and excellence in service delivery.

We are inviting public officers to volunteer as trainers/facilitators in the provision of training programmes to fill skills and competency gaps among government employees. We believe that if we pool our resources together, we can make a difference!

If you are interested, please enter your information in this short questionnaire. At the end of the survey, we will contact you with further information regarding registration for inclusion in our Trainers Directory. Please note that this survey will be closed on August 29, 2020.

For additional information please see PDF documents attached below, or follow the link provided.

Attachments:
CatalogCircular2020-2021.pdf
CallForTrainers.pdf

(0)(0)
Share
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Headlines

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

About Admin

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
x

Check Also

Choc Housing Development underway

(GIS) — The Government of Saint Lucia has planned a housing project ...