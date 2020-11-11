By RSLPF

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, November 9, 2020, over twenty (20) establishments within the city were closed by officers attached to the Special Patrol Group of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

Several visits were made by officers in an attempt to have patrons and owners adhere to the established COVID-19 protocols. Warnings were issued in the first instance, however, officers observed that shortly after they vacated the premises, patrons would return, socializing and consuming alcohol on the premises.

According to the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control Restriction of Access to Area) Order, the consumption of intoxicating liquor loitering, assembling or socializing at such establishments is prohibited. After warnings were issued, and compliance was not observed, officers commenced the closure of all establishments found in breach of the law.

No one has been arrested thus far, however, continued non-adherence may result in arrests being effected. The above-mentioned action was following a two-week-long drive (including the distribution of masks) to encourage observance of the protocols, particularly, within the city of Castries.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to continue to urge all members of the public to adhere to the protocols, as we continue the fight against COVID-19.

