St. Lucia police solve four homicides

(St. Lucia News Online) — In a press release on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force disclosed that it has solved four homicides.

This news comes several days after a police official told reporters that, to date, law enforcement has solved about 50 percent of the homicides for 2020.

According to police, 42 homicides have been recorded so far this year.

Below is the police press release about the four recently solved homicides.

Gerald Primus Paul, a sixty-year-old resident of Tet Chimen, Millet has been charged in connection with the murder of Renato Venturi. Gerald Primus Paul alias “Kayet”, was charged on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, for causing the death of Venturi, and was also charged for the attempted murder of a female, during the same incident. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Morne Fortune, Castries. Paul is remanded in custody, pending further case management.

Rayan Gregg, a Jamaican national, was formally arrested and charged on November 10, 2020, for causing the death of Cleus Alfred on August 25, 2020, at Trouya, Gros Islet. Gregg, is remanded in custody.

Ashton Palton aka Bobby of Augier was formally arrested and charged on October 30, 2020, for causing the death of Vigjah Roberts of Augier, on the 25th of October 2020, at Augier, Vieux Fort. Palton- is remanded in custody.

Bobby Joseph of Resinard, Babonneau was formally charged on November 3, 2020 for causing the death of Meshack Dyson Emilien of Boguis (who was found in Garrand on September 19, 2020, after having been reported as missing by family). The defendant is currently remanded in custody.

