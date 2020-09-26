St. Lucia PM to address United Nations General Assembly

By Office of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) – In this much-anticipated statement, delivered in these extraordinary times, I will continue my advocacy on behalf of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), taking into account the new challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

I will also speak to Saint Lucia’s successes in managing the pandemic and address global issues which impact small islands such as climate change, standards of living, resilience and sustainable development.

This year’s UNGA is being held under the theme: “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.”

Saint Lucians can tune in to watch my UNGA75 address which is expected to air in the afternoon session on Saturday between 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the National Television Network (NTN) or directly via the United Nations website at http://webtv.un.org/.

The address can also be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/allenmchastanet/.

For more on UNGA75 please visit: https://www.un.org/en/un75

