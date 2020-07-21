St. Lucia photographers pay tribute to murder victim Dexter Felix Jr.

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Association of Professional Photographers St. Lucia have expressed condolences in connection with the shooting death of Dexter Felix Jr., also known as ‘Dry Bonez’.

Felix Jr., the son of a senior cop in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force., was a photographer, actor, and upcoming businessman.

In a message on their official Facebook page on July 14, the Association called Felix Jr. a “pioneer” in the visual and performing arts.

“With heavy hearts we offer the family of Dexter Felix our condolences. You are all in our prayers. Dry Bones has been a pioneer for visuals especially in comedy and performing arts. Thank you for the memories, the laughs, and we will cherish your legacy!” the Association wrote.

A Sharon Dowdy, commenting on the Association’s message, said she had the opportunity to work with Felix Jr.

She described him as “brilliant, intelligent, humble, respectful, and excellent at his work”.

“God bless your soul dear young man may you rest in peace. It is a veryyyy sad day for me and I’m certain for a lot more. Rest in Peace dear one,” Dowdy added.

According to police, Felix Jr., and his cousin Francis ‘Tiny’ Altenor were shot at a residence in Sarrot on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Felix Jr. reportedly died shortly after arriving at the Owen King European Union Hospital while Altenor died while receiving treatment early Tuesday morning (July 14).

Two male individuals are currently in police custody assisting with their investigations, according to law enforcement sources.