St. Lucia Moto X Club says Felix Jr was a ‘team player’

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Another Saint Lucian organisation has paid tribute to murder victim Dexter Felix Jr., the son of a local police officer, who was shot to death in a double homicide in Sarrot on July 13, 2020.

The St. Lucia Moto x Club posted on its official Facebook page that Felix Jr. was “a father, a son, a brother, a friend, a companion, a comedian, a competitor, a team player, an inspiration, a motivator, the life of the party”.

“Dexter, you were all these and more to anyone who came in touch with you and were a part of your life,” the tribute further stated.

Reports are that Felix Jr., alias ‘Dry Bonez’, was involved in the club and with motorbikes from as early as his days in primary school. He was the #451 competitor. (below are photos of Felix Jr. that were posted by the Club on its Facebook page)

The Club added: “The members of the St. Lucia Moto X Club would like to send our deepest condolences out to your family and friends. The motorcycle community and the Moto X family will surely miss you. #451ForLife #RideInPeace”.

The Association of Professional Photographers St. Lucia has also expressed condolences to the family and friends of Felix Jr. who was a popular photographer, actor/comedian, and upcoming businessman.

In a Facebook post on July 14, the day after his death, the Association described Felix Jr. as a “pioneer” in the local visual and performing arts.

“With heavy hearts, we offer the family of Dexter Felix our condolences. You are all in our prayers. Dry Bones has been a pioneer for visuals especially in comedy and performing arts. Thank you for the memories, the laughs, and we will cherish your legacy!” the Association wrote.

A Sharon Dowdy, commenting on the Association’s message, said she had the opportunity to work with Felix Jr.

She described him as “brilliant, intelligent, humble, respectful, and excellent at his work”.

“God bless your soul dear young man may you rest in peace. It is a veryyyy sad day for me and I’m certain for a lot more. Rest in Peace dear one,” Dowdy added.

According to police, Felix Jr., and his cousin Francis ‘Tiny’ Altenor were shot at a residence in Sarrot on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Felix Jr. reportedly died shortly after arriving at the Owen King European Union Hospital while Altenor died while receiving treatment early Tuesday morning (July 14).

Two male individuals are currently in police custody assisting with their investigations, according to law enforcement sources.